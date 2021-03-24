Students to learn about healthcare careers from medical professionals

Next week, Culpeper-area high school students will get the unique opportunity to interact with medical professionals about their life-saving work and careers. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such occupations have been much more in the spotlight over the past year.

Career Partners, Inc., announced this week they are joining with Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center to host an online Healthcare Day as part of its annual Career Exploration event on Wednesday, March 31.

Using virtual tours of the Culpeper Medical Center, students will engage professionals from a variety of disciplines: Nursing, Pharmacy, Imagining, Laboratory, Physicians, Nutrition, and Physical/Occupational Therapy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Career Partners Inc. on this exciting opportunity to engage with Culpeper County High School and Eastern View High School students,” said Donna Staton, president, Culpeper Medical Center in a statement. “Many of our team members—myself included—are Culpeper natives, and we look forward to sharing our experiences with pursuing exciting healthcare careers and bringing the best of health to this community.”

Students will prepare for Healthcare Day by using the Major Clarity career exploration platform to research wage, skill, and training requirements for each profession.