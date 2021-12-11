Study addresses east–west transportation issues in Fredericksburg area

A long-term mobility study focused on east–west modes of transportation in the Fredericksburg area has pinpointed the most significant problems. The next step is to solve them.

The area’s north–south roads, Interstate 95 and U.S. 1, and the tracks and trains that carry Virginia Railway Express, Amtrak and freight north and south through the region account for the bulk of the region’s planning and projects.

But the Fredericksburg Area Metropolitan Planning Organization is conducting an East–West Mobility study, with input from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Virginia Railway Express, the University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College and the Fredericksburg Cyclists Club.

The study is needed because even if I–95 and other major area north–south roads are improved, the east–west corridors also have to handle traffic for the system to work, FAMPO Administrator Ian Ollis said in an interview last week.

“Where will the future congestion be, and what can we do between now and then to prepare so that we don’t have terrible gridlock in future years?” Ollis asked.