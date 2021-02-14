Study of swim center shared by UMW, city and Spotsylvania likely to go forward

Although Fredericksburg’s Economic Development Authority didn’t fully fund a request for the city’s share of a feasibility study for a proposed regional swimming complex, it’s likely the effort will go forward.
That’s the word from Bill Freehling, director of economic development and tourism for the city, after the EDA decided last week to pitch in $2,500 of the $10,000 requested. The full figure would cover the city’s share for a study of the feasibility and economic potential of a swim complex that could be shared by the University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County.
Freehling said he expects the city will find the other $7,500 needed for the study. And he noted that as consideration of such a center progresses, the study could provide details critical for elected officials in making informed decisions about whether it would be economically viable and advantageous for Fredericksburg.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors has already allocated $10,000 for its share of the study, expected to cost $30,000.
Addressing the city EDA members in a virtual meeting last week, Freehling said the city was approached by University of Mary Washington officials about possibly partnering with the university and Spotsylvania to build and operate a shared swim center. He said the project could serve university students, swimmers, divers and staff, as well as swim clubs and high schools in the city and Spotsylvania County.
Beyond that, the interest to the city EDA is the potential such a complex could have in creating sports tourism events and opportunities. The hope is that such a center could bring in swimming, diving and other meets and, with them, tax dollars via restaurants, hotels and other merchants.
Freehling said the main purpose of the feasibility study would be to determine how much demand exists across the region and state for such events. The study would examine if there is demand beyond what is offered by the Jeff Rouse Swim Center in Stafford County, which hosts meets and other events.
The study would also look at whether there would be any time left for such events with so many users sharing the facility.
That was one of the questions that gave some EDA members pause in ponying up the full $10,000.
Other concerns focused on whether the center would be built in the city, whether the city and UMW have an agreement for sharing athletic fields and facilities, whether the swim teams at the five Spotsylvania high schools would outweigh the single use by James Monroe High, and whether city residents might also be able to use the facility.
Patrick Catullo, UMW’s athletic director, joined the meeting to provide background on the proposed complex.
Catullo said the school’s existing pool is in Goolrick Hall on campus, built in 1967 and plagued with problems in recent years, including persistent, hard-to-fix leaks. The facility is home to the university’s swim programs and is also used by the student body, faculty and staff. Other users include James Monroe High School swim teams and several clubs.
Catullo said construction of a new swim complex would align with the university’s goals for athletics, health and well-being, as well as its desire to build better community relations and engagement.
“It would make for better-run and bigger meets,” he said, noting that the current pool’s size “is barely big enough to run a tri-meet. The pool we’re talking about for this new center would be a 70,000- to 80,000-square-foot pool,” with all the locker rooms, meeting space and other amenities needed “to do anything anybody could think of.”
Catullo noted that a partnership to run such a facility could “strengthen relationships between UMW, the city and Spotsylvania” and possibly provide opportunity for fitness, activity and swim classes for area residents. Such a facility could also lead to the creation of high school water polo and diving programs, he said. Catullo suggested it might host programs teaching lifeguarding, search-and-rescue techniques and SCUBA.
Victoria Matthews, tourism sales manager for the city, said Fredericksburg hasn’t often pursued sports tourism opportunities, largely because of a lack of facilities.
But she said “the idea of adding a swimming facility is incredibly interesting,” noting that she learned from the Virginia Tourism Corporation that there’s not an overabundance of pools that can host meets around the state.
“Sports tourism would be an economic boon to the city if we have the right facility and get the right events into the building,” said Matthews.
Just before the EDA voted to approve the $2,500 in funding for the feasibility study, several members noted that they would feel differently about the request if they knew for sure the complex would be “built within 22401,” something Catullo noted was possible, though not certain .
Freehling reminded EDA members that even if such a complex “ends up being built a mile or two over the line in Spotsylvania,” many of the people coming to meets would stay in Celebrate Virginia, eat in city restaurants and spend money in other ways in the city.
In another piece of business, the EDA approved a new program to help fund gift certificates for gyms and workout facilities within the city, noting that it is one of the local business sectors hit hard during the pandemic.
Though details remain to be worked out, it’s likely the city will cover half the cost of $100 gift certificates, with a maximum outlay of $2,000 per business. If all 13 of the city’s fitness businesses participate in the gift certificate program, it would cost the EDA $26,000. The EDA could recoup half that amount via gift certificate sales.
