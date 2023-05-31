A substitute teacher at Tuscarora High was arrested Wednesday for being drunk at school, according to a release from Leesburg Police Dept.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred around 1 p.m. at Tuscarora High School when a school resource officer received a report that a substitute teacher was believed to be intoxicated in the cafeteria. The officer responded and determined that Blakeman was intoxicated and was in possession of alcoholic beverages on school grounds, according to the release.