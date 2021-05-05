Succulents selected Saturday at CCHS sale

All things green were a hot commodity at area high schools Saturday during the annual Future Farmers of America horticulture sale.

Above, at Culpeper High’s greenhouse, Angela Regis lets daughter Harper, age 2, select a succulent as a gift for the child’s grandmother on Mother’s Day.

The plant sales will continue this coming Saturday, May 8, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the greenhouses of both Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools.

At CCHS, the sale has become a spring tradition. “I think we had our first sale in 2003,” agriculture teacher Ted DeLano said on Saturday. “We’ve been doing it pretty much every year since.”

At Eastern View, this is the first year the school has had a greenhouse so its students are holding their first Spring Plant Sale. Both schools are selling a wide variety of flowering annuals, vegetables, succulents and flower-laden hanging baskets.

Eastern View’s second-year horticulture students, in their Greenhouse Production class, produced a well-illustrated, 71-page digital plant catalog for their May sales, available to view in PDF format. Find the link on starexponent.com.

