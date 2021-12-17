Sue Jenkins, Culpeper Christmas Basket angel, gets CCPS Spotlight award

Division Superintendent Dr. Tony Brads recently presented the Culpeper County Public Schools Spotlight recognition to Sue Jenkins, Math & Science Curriculum Specialist.
The acknowledgement spotlighted her 40 years of service to the community through the Culpeper Christmas Basket program.
Rob and Susan Hauman perfectly described Jenkins' impact in the nomination they wrote, according to a news release from CCPS spokeswoman Laura Hoover.
“Sue Jenkins exemplifies the CCPS “C” for Citizenship like no others. Sue has been an educator for CCPS for 43 years. Outside of school responsibilities and commitments, she has been a volunteer with the Culpeper Community Christmas Basket Program for over 40 years,” the nomination stated.
“As president of the Christmas Basket program, Sue knows how much it impacts families of Culpeper, especially children. This program relies on volunteers and community donations of time, money, canned food, and toys to survive.
"Because of her life-long dedication to the families of Culpeper and her many connections to community organizations, people want to donate their time and money to this cause.”
Jenkins and her committee collaborate with Culpeper Human Services, Salvation Army, Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Dept., Culpeper Food Closet and dozens of local businesses as well as the public schools to offer the holiday giving program.
Over the years, Culpeper Christmas Basket served 50, 75, and then 100-200 families, growing annually to the nearly 500 families it currently serves, the Haumans said, estimating Jenkins has spent 1,600 hours on the project cumulatively.
“Sue loves Culpeper,” the nomination read.
