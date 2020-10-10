Sun shines on open-air CulpeperFest 2020

The area’s largest business expo, celebrating its 40th anniversary, had been scheduled for June 12 at Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center, with more than 125 businesses and a full, live band. But then the virus hit.

To stem spread of the novel coronavirus, all of theFriday festival’s foot traffic walked one way through the stadium, going around the track lined with booths. People spread out, and everyone wore masks. Hand sanitizer and bottled water was easily available, with food trucks and emergency workers on hand.

For Gisela Carper, owner of Oma’s Creative Corner, the event was a novelty.

“This is our first time for CulpeperFest,” Carper said, explaining that she opened her shop off Main Street near the elections office in December, but then had to close because of the statewide lockdown for the virus. “We’ve been working hard all day, and it’s been good so far.”

Carper and employee Tiffany Freeman sell decorative items for people’s homes. As Virginia eased COVID-19 restrictions, they reopened the downtown shop on July 29, 2020.

Julia Gordon attended with her friend Jennell Pollard, an annual tradition for them.