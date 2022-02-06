Sunday morning fire guts home in Mayfield

With the help of bystanders, two people appear to have escaped serious injuries in a Sunday morning house fire in Fredericksburg’s Mayfield neighborhood.

The fire started about 9 a.m. in a green, wood-frame clapboard house on Frazier Street.

“It’s terrible,” Lisa West, who lives two houses down from the burned home, said in a telephone interview.

West praised emergency workers and “an angel” she said helped get her elderly neighbor to safety.

She didn’t know there was a fire until a car screeched to a halt in front of her house and a woman jumped out and ran off. A dog also jumped out of the car, which prompted West to go outside.

When she walked out of her house, West could feel the heat from the nearby “totally engulfed” house, with flames and black smoke spewing from the windows. By that time, bystanders had helped move her elderly neighbor to safety.

West said the woman is “bed-ridden” and would not have been able to escape on her own.

West talked with her neighbor before emergency crews took the woman to the hospital. She said her neighbor seemed to be OK.

“She is a trouper,” West said.

Fredericksburg Fire Chief Michael Jones said there were several 911 calls about 9 a.m. reporting the house fire at 206 Frazier St.

Emergency crews arrived to find a “good amount of smoke and fire” pouring from the house. The occupants were out of the house at that point.

He said the fire was extinguished in 15 to 20 minutes, but crews spent several hours making sure the blaze was completely out.

Jones said a pet dog died in the fire.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Stafford and Spotsylvania County emergency crews assisted Fredericksburg crews in extinguishing the fire.