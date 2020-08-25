Superintendent: Culpeper's schools reopen with minimal glitches

So far, so good. Well, OK, that doesn’t properly capture the mood of Culpeper County Public School leaders as their division became one of the earliest in Virginia to reopen its classrooms to students.
On the morning of opening day, Eastern View High School Principal Felix Addo lauded his staff for how they got ready.
“Our teachers and staff have put in tremendous time and effort planning for this school year. I am so grateful for their work and dedication, they are amazing,” Addo said. “No one is doing this (referring to blended learning) up north at all. We’re putting this all together from scratch. I told them—we’ll be the model for everyone to follow.”
By the time of Monday night’s School Board work session, Superintendent Tony Brads expressed delight with how smoothly the first day of the 2020-21 school year unfolded, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic and the new public-health safeguards that Culpeper public schools have instituted.
Culpeper County, like many school districts nationwide, has employed a “hybrid” model offering two days of in-school instruction with three days virtual or all-virtual classes to reduce the number of students in classrooms and ensure proper social distancing.
Clearly pleased with all involved, Brads said it was the most remarkable opening day he had witnessed in his 30-plus years in public education and 16 years of being a school superintendent.
“How many of us have been through something like this? Zero,” Brads said. “Every aspect of this is new to all of us. To have as few glitches as we did today is remarkable.”
The schools chief was effusive in his praise for the division’s 1,000-plus employees, as well as parents and students, who began a school year that clearly will be like no other—replete with mask-up directives, lots of social distancing, and virtual classes.
School Board members were equally complementary, in brief remarks during their socially-distanced evening meeting in Floyd T. Binns Middle School’s gymnasium.
On Tuesday, Board Chair Michelle North expanded on that theme.
“It was heartening to hear Dr. Brads and staff report on how well he felt this year’s opening went, with minimal problems for both our in-person and remote learning students,” North said. “It couldn’t have happened without the combined efforts of our dedicated teachers and support staff.”
Monday night, board member Marshall Keene praised the division’s transportation team for shuttling children to and from schools amid COVID-19 strictures. “It’s an amazing group of folks, what they do. And that really shone through today.”
Briefing the School Board, Dr. Russell Houck, the division’s student services director, called it “a glorious day.”
Donovan O’Brien, the division’s director of instructional delivery, proudly noted that his team members fielded 700 phone calls Monday from parents seeking help with remote-learning technology issues, so their children could get online, reach teachers, and take part in virtual classes.
On Tuesday evening, North emphasized that minimizing COVID-19’s spread to students, staff and the greater Culpeper community will require that everyone heed health guidelines and stay vigilant.
“Looking forward, my hope for everyone—students, staff and their families is, first and foremost, for everyone’s continued good health, followed by effective instruction and engaged learners,” North said. “As Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has said about opening schools this fall, it is ‘part of the experiment of the (COVID-19) learning curve of what we need to know.’ “
“With everyone doing their part, we can ensure the experiment concludes successfully in Culpeper,” she said. “Wash your hands frequently, pay attention to physical distancing, and wear your face masks! The choices we make today determine the way we get to live next month.”
