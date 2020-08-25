Superintendent: Culpeper's schools reopen with minimal glitches

So far, so good. Well, OK, that doesn’t properly capture the mood of Culpeper County Public School leaders as their division became one of the earliest in Virginia to reopen its classrooms to students.

On the morning of opening day, Eastern View High School Principal Felix Addo lauded his staff for how they got ready.

“Our teachers and staff have put in tremendous time and effort planning for this school year. I am so grateful for their work and dedication, they are amazing,” Addo said. “No one is doing this (referring to blended learning) up north at all. We’re putting this all together from scratch. I told them—we’ll be the model for everyone to follow.”

By the time of Monday night’s School Board work session, Superintendent Tony Brads expressed delight with how smoothly the first day of the 2020-21 school year unfolded, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic and the new public-health safeguards that Culpeper public schools have instituted.

Culpeper County, like many school districts nationwide, has employed a “hybrid” model offering two days of in-school instruction with three days virtual or all-virtual classes to reduce the number of students in classrooms and ensure proper social distancing.