Supervisors divert $360K in CARES money from Culpeper schools

According to Egertson, the school system had indicated budget needs totaling more than $800,000, saying of the $360,000 he had proposed, “It’s not like they can’t use the funds.”

Per the motion approved Tuesday, the schools won’t get any additional share from the county.

Previously, the school system received its own $1.1 million in CARES Act funding.

Culpeper County School Board Chairwoman said on Tuesday that she was shocked any supervisor would think that the division could open public schools with all students present five days a week.

"We would be breaking every regulation of the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. It it is an absolute impossibility to do," North said, noting inadequate space for proper distancing. "Anyone that thinks we should be doing that has a false sense of what this pandemic is, and no appreciation for the health and safety issues."

The School Board absolutely wants students back in school full time, but it has to be done safely, she said.

North called the supervisors' initiative to give money to parents politically motivated.