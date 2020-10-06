Supervisors divert $360K in CARES money from Culpeper schools

Culpeper parents facing economic challenges due to the myriad implications of children being at home for virtual learning could, incredibly, get money from the county government to help out.
That’s if a loosely organized initiative pans out.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Culpeper Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to divert nearly $360,000 in federal CARES Act pandemic relief from the public schools to support an unspecified aid program for county families.
Since federal guidelines don’t permit CARES funds to be used in that manner, the $360,000 will cover county payroll, as permitted, for Emergency Services and Sheriff’s Office employees. The CARES money must be spent by Dec. 30 or go back to the feds.
The idea, suggested by Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood, of allocating what the county administrator had recommended for the schools to payroll will free money in the budget to supposedly help parents and children living and learning at home in a season of flu and the novel coronavirus.
“Launder it to the county employees,” Underwood said, noting the subsequent reduction in the county's budget expenses. “Then we can turn around and get funds to the parents.”
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier proposed the initiative. He and Underwood in recent weeks and months have been outspoken against Culpeper public schools not offering five-day-a-week, in-person learning for all students. In Culpeper, like many other Virginia localities, students can go to classrooms two days a week, adhering to state and federal mandates for distancing in the classroom.
Last month, Underwood proposed—and his idea almost passed—withholding $2.5 million in budgeted school funds to give to parents.
On Tuesday, the board allocated its second round of $2.9 million in CARES money and again, seemingly snubbed the hybrid school model endorsed by the School Board. Of that, $2.5 million will cover payroll.
“I don’t see anything for individuals with the school situation,” Frazier said.
Some parents had to quit their jobs to accommodate the new school schedule, he said. There are extra expenses for child care and tutoring, Frazier added.
“None of this has been addressed—the people who gave up their jobs—because of the school system we have,” he said. “There’s people out there who had to make a decision—it’s because of COVID.”
Frazier proposed, without much detail, a county grant program that would give $3,000 to $5,000 to parents to cover costs related to classrooms not being open on a traditional schedule.
Underwood enthusiastically agreed, noting “tremendous economic disruptions” for parents. He mentioned the county fully funded the public schools, as if classrooms were fully open.
Underwood said he would not support a CARES Act allocation from the county for the schools, as many other localities have provided.
Chairman Gary Deal asked if the grant program for parents would be administered through an application process. Underwood said he did not want to create an application or deadline.
He said, “Anybody who happens to have a kid in school” and needs financial help could be eligible based on unnamed criteria. Underwood added the county was then “literally going to send them money or abate taxes.”
Egerston said staff would work to create an application for the program.
Support Local Journalism
Deal said the money would then basically be given out based “on good faith.” Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said the initiative could definitely aid parents, but how it would work would not be a simple process.
Deal said, “I am all for trying to look at that. Let staff come up with a plan.”
Listening by phone, Stevensburg Supervisor Bill Chase said, “Sounds good to me.”
The measure passed unanimously. It is unclear when the grant program for parents with virtual-learning students would commence.
The $2.3 million Egertson had already allocated for payroll will cover all of the county’s EMS staff, he said, and a few Sheriff's Office positions. The extra $360,000 the board released Tuesday will pay for more Sheriff's Office positions, he said.
According to Egertson, the school system had indicated budget needs totaling more than $800,000, saying of the $360,000 he had proposed, “It’s not like they can’t use the funds.”
Per the motion approved Tuesday, the schools won’t get any additional share from the county.
Previously, the school system received its own $1.1 million in CARES Act funding.
Culpeper County School Board Chairwoman said on Tuesday that she was shocked any supervisor would think that the division could open public schools with all students present five days a week.
"We would be breaking every regulation of the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. It it is an absolute impossibility to do," North said, noting inadequate space for proper distancing. "Anyone that thinks we should be doing that has a false sense of what this pandemic is, and no appreciation for the health and safety issues."
The School Board absolutely wants students back in school full time, but it has to be done safely, she said.
North called the supervisors' initiative to give money to parents politically motivated.
Nothing has made her "angrier these past few years than seeing the national politics come into the local community with a vengeance," she said. "It has not been constructive and is not helping."
As for the rest of the county's CARES Act money, $335,000 will go Culpeper Human Services to disperse for homeless, emergency housing, and utility, rental and mortgage assistance; $20,000 for government telework costs; $75,000 for county government building modifications for pandemic compliance, and $100,000 for county government operations.
As for the $1 million the supervisors had promised to invest in expanding high-speed internet for Culpepre's many rural homes, it’s not going to happen as quickly as originally presented. CARES funding approved Tuesday reduced that amount by $175,000 and put it in payroll.
Again, with the Dec. 30 deadline for spending the federal money, reduced government expenses will apparently allow the board to use the payroll savings in other areas, like broadband, but on a less stringent timeframe.
“It will be very difficult for us to build towers and do the broadband improvements we want to do between now and December,” Egertson said, recommending that some of the initially passed $1 million “pivot” to payroll.
That way, the county will be in a better financial position to invest in internet improvements when the time comes, he said.
Last month, the county board approved $175,000 in CARES Act funding for a broadband study.
(540) 825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!