Supervisors seek SMART Scale funds for roundabout at Route 229, Ira Hoffman Lane

Two new roundabouts in Culpeper County are among four projects the Board of Supervisors recently submitted for funding through VDOT’s SMART Scale program.

The SMART Scale funding allocation system meets the state’s most critical transportation needs using limited tax dollars.

SMART Scale ranks projects based on how they improve safety, reduce congestion, increase accessibility, contribute to economic development, promote efficient land use, and affect the environment.

Prospective projects here approved Tuesday for submission included a double-lane roundabout at Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) and Ira Hoffman Lane, replacing the signalized intersection.

A single-lane roundabout was also proposed for Route 229 and Route 621 (Jeffersonton Road).

Another SMART Scale project put forth for Culpeper was reconfiguration of the intersection at U.S. 29/James Monroe Highway and Reva Road with construction of a partial Green “T” to eliminate conflict points.

Finally, a Restricted Crossing U-Turn (RCUT) is proposed for State Route 3/Germanna Highway at Carrico Mills Road, the scene of at least one fatal accident.

County staff will continue to coordinate with VDOT on the application refinement process as state consultants further develop preliminary designs, concepts and cost estimates in the next several weeks, a staff report stated.

Jefferson District Supervisor Brad Rosenberger inquired about the level of danger at the Route 229/Ira Hoffman junction.

Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen said while not ranking near the top as most accident-prone that wrecks had increased at the site in the past few years.

He said the intersection was in the top 50 in the district for safety improvements related to increase in volume. A flashing yellow light for left turns was added, but is only active during certain times of the day, causing accidents, McLearen said.

Rosenberger replied that they would run out of tax dollars before people will start using common sense behind the wheel.

“A lot of people shouldn’t be driving,” he said of motorists running red lights, passing on the right side and texting “all the damn time” while driving.

Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates agreed tax dollars for road improvements would not fix bad driving. He noted the increase in housing in the area would make the Ira Hoffman progressively worse.

The road is heavily used, connecting the north side to the west side of town where thousands of houses have been built in recent decades.

McLearen said more housing growth is in the works, including 40 new lots on a corner of the Ira Hoffman and Route 229 junction.