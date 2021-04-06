Supes allocate $4.1 million in federal funds for Culpeper Early HeadStart expansion

She asked the supervisors to appropriate the federal dollars so construction can begin. The agency’s partner at KidCentral is also providing financial support.

“There is no request for local dollars,” Peacock said.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier, like he did when the agency received federal funds to launch Early HeadStart five years ago, asked if the expansion would impact the county’s budget next year.

Peacock said they would not be requesting county funds for the program.

“I remember when I came before you all with the last grant we got and you said don’t come and ask for any local county money,” she said.

The grant will cover ongoing operations along with support from Kid Central and in-kind contributions.

“We do not anticipate any local money request coming for the expansion of the program,” Peacock said. “Hopefully you will take my word for it this time.”

Frazier asked if the program would be open to all families in Culpeper. HeadStart typically serves low income families at no charge to them. Pullen said, per the grant, the new spots in Early HeadStart would be open to the entire community, including families making more that would pay a fee for the program.