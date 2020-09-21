Supreme Court fight could elevate Kamala Harris' profile

Trump regularly highlights that hearing in riffs criticizing Harris. The president, who could announce his pick later this week, is likely to keep up the criticism as he seeks to motivate Republican voters, including those beyond his core base, with the specter of winning another court seat.

“Nobody ever suffered like Justice Kavanaugh suffered in the hands and the mouths of those horrible people," Trump told a North Carolina audience on Saturday, the day after Ginsburg died. “They made him suffer, and the leader of the pack, I would say, was Kamala."

Biden and Harris are expected to make Americans' access to health care a central theme of their campaign messaging around the importance of the court seat, with the justices set to hear a case seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act shortly after the November election. Conservatives would hold a 6-3 majority if Trump is successful in appointing a nominee.

Harris pledged to honor Ginsburg's wish to not be replaced until a new president is elected, and on Saturday, she tweeted a photo of herself standing outside looking at the court chambers with her husband.

“The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher," she wrote. “Millions of Americans are counting on us to win and protect the Supreme Court—for their health, for their families, and for their rights."