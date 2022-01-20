Supreme court refuses to hear city church tax case, lower court ruling stands

The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a case involving trustees of a Spotsylvania County church who filed a lawsuit against the city of Fredericksburg.

New Life in Christ Church is located on Burgess Lane in Spotsylvania County. But its trustees own a home on Franklin Street in Fredericksburg that houses the two coordinators of the church’s University of Mary Washington outreach ministry.

New Life in Christ was seeking to avoid paying property taxes for the home in Fredericksburg based on a Virginia law that provides a tax exemption for real estate and personal property owned by churches and exclusively occupied or used for the residence of the minister.

City attorneys argued that the outreach coordinators, Josh and Anacari Storms, aren’t the “ministers” of the church, according to the Book of Church Order that governs the Presbyterian denomination.

Fredericksburg Circuit Court upheld the city’s stance and the ruling withstood appeals to the both the Virginia Supreme Court and U.S. Supreme Court.

“Virginia law provides a tax exemption for the church minister’s own residence, not every residence a church may own,” said John Rife of Taxing Authority Consulting Services, who defended the city in this case. “It’s up to the church, like any other taxpayer, to provide the evidence to back up its claim for a tax exemption.”

Fredericksburg’s legal team argued that the Book of Church Order makes it clear that the term “minister” refers to duly ordained people with specific leadership duties. The city’s lawyers noted that neither Josh nor Anacari Storms are ordained, and they do not perform particular duties during regular worship hours such as the Lord’s Supper or Baptism.

The church, however, argued that the Stormses perform “essential religious functions,” and regularly host Bible study and some worship services at the home.

New Life in Christ was represented by First Liberty Institute, Christian Legal Society and the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLC.

The church’s lawyers said it is troubling that local government interpreted church doctrine to determine who qualifies as a “minister.”

Now that the Supreme Court has declined to hear the case, the church must continue to pay the annual $4,589.15 property tax bill on the property.

“This is a travesty, and it is dangerous,” said Kelly Shackelford, president, chief counsel and CEO of First Liberty Institute. “If a government bureaucrat can determine theology and tell a church who is or is not a minister, we are in trouble. We’re disappointed that the Supreme Court allowed this dangerous abuse of government authority to stand.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch dissented from the denial. Gorsuch said he would grant the petition and summarily reverse the lower courts’ decision.

“The First Amendment does not permit bureaucrats or judges to subject religious beliefs to verification,” Gorsuch noted. “About this, the Court has spoken plainly and consistently for many years.”

When the Fredericksburg Circuit Court upheld the city’s position, Judge Patricia Kelly said government officials weren’t attempting to tell the church who their ministers are.

“I don’t think we can,” Kelly said. “I don’t think we should be able to, or that we should. But the issue is whether they qualify for purposes of the tax exemption as ministers and that’s really the focus of this court.”

