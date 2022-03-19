Surrounded by 1,000 bugs in Culpeper: Stuck in pandemic, photographer documents insect life on Lake Pelham

When you see a bug, what do you do?

While many people would scream and run away, Culpeper resident Lee Alloway not only stops to examine the tiny creatures, but seeks out the creepy crawlies.

Over the past two years, the 74-year-old has found and photographed more than 1,000 different insect species in Culpeper County, along with a few in Orange and Fairfax counties.

“Normally, I would have been traveling all over the world capturing images of birds and bugs,” Alloway said. “But since I couldn’t travel during the pandemic, I started looking for bugs around my home.”

At first, he said he was surprised to find 250 species. He was about to stop counting when a friend challenged him to find 500.

“By the end of September 2021, I’d reached about 1,000,” he said.

Alloway’s home property is on Lake Pelham, making it a mecca for insect-photo subjects.

“We have the lake behind us, woods on the right, an open field in front, fruit trees and a garden,” he said. “Each area draws different kinds of bugs, and you can find them year-round.”

Using a collection of about 100 field guides, Alloway would identify each bug after taking its picture, then seek additional help online.

“The entomologist community is pretty helpful,” he said. “They’ll give their opinion—and I try to narrow it down to two different sources that agree.”

Alloway has self-published three new books of his Culpeper-area findings: ”Wazzat Beetle?”, with 135 species of beetle; ”Wazzat Lep?”, with 375 species of lepidoptera (butterflies and moths); and ”Wazzat Bug?”, which includes all 975 species he was able to positively identify. Found on Amazon, the books can also be purchased at Spelled Ink bookshop in Orange.

More than 1,000,000 arthropods have been classified around the world, and many more are being discovered each year, Alloway said. But a disproportionate number of species are found only in the tropics, and many more are range-restricted.

“Finding 1,000 species locally in one season, without a comprehensive collection plan, speaks well of our biodiversity,” Alloway said.

Alloway and his wife, Janice Hawn, have lived in Culpeper about four years, after moving here to be closer to their children and grandchildren, who live in Madison County. After a 26-year Air Force career, Alloway worked in the Pentagon for 14 years, retiring in 2014.

“I’ve always loved taking pictures,” he said. At his Falls Church home, where his wife was growing orchids, he naturally took pictures of flowers, which led to taking photos of bugs on flowers.

“My wife has a degree in agriculture, and she helped introduce me to macro photography,” Alloway said about taking close-up pictures of very small things. “I started with jungle photography in Belize, spent two weeks in the Amazon. I was in Mozambique two years ago.”

He said he has enjoyed finding bugs in his own backyard. Many of the photos can be “processed,” he said, in 30 minutes or less.

If you buy used photography gear, that cuts the cost significantly, he said.

Alloway’s bug photos have been published in National Wildlife Magazine and selected for inclusion in the Entomological Society of America‘s insect salons for several years.

In addition to his Culpeper bug books, Alloway has published another 10 or so books, with photos of bugs and birds, but also books of poetry, an overview of his career in the Air Force and his views on humanity and our place in the world.

Alloway plans to keep tracking Culpeper’s bugs to note population changes, and he expects to find more species.

“Taking these pictures is something I find very interesting,” he said. “Most people don’t look for bugs. I see them everywhere.”

