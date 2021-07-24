Survey takes public pulse on transit in Fredericksburg area

More than 440 respondents said inconvenience and lack of routes near homes is the primary reason why they avoid public transit. The next highest knock on transit (159) is that it takes too long. Next in line is cost, as 143 car drivers said driving is less expensive than using transit.

Lack of options (120) and infrequent train service (110) also were top complaints about area transit service.

Quicker and more reliable service topped the list, at 618, of enticements that could draw more drivers to mass transit. More transit access near homes, work, schools and shopping also would draw the respondents (480) to transit.

New light-rail service was the top choice of future transit, with 34 percent of 960 survey respondents selecting that option, something Ollis called “unusual.”

The survey did not specify the type of light rail, but this form of transit is similar to metro trains or trams. Light rail “can operate on mixed-flow streets or in its own semi- or fully-separated right-of-way, including on freeway medians or shoulders, railway right-of-way, pedestrian malls, drained canal beds, in tunnels and on overhead viaducts,” according to the National Association of City Transportation Officials.