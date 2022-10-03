Survey work starting this week on Sperryville Pike road diet in Town of Culpeper

Survey work is slated to begin this week on the so-called “road diet” pedestrian improvement project a long time coming to the Sperryville Pike & West Evans Street corridor in the Town of Culpeper.

The most notable feature to appear during the multi-month pedestrian and bicycle safety project project will be construction of a roundabout at Evans and Blue Ridge Avenue, at Yowell Meadow Park.

The $2.27 million project will reduce travel lanes in the high-density area that has seen its share over the years of fatal pedestrian incidents. It will also add turn lanes along Sperryville Pike with raised islands, multi-use paths, sidewalks and crosswalks, as well as pedestrian upgrades to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, and required stormwater management infrastructure.

The Town of Culpeper Public Works Department has scheduled a contractor to commence work this week on the project happening along a mile of road between Covington Street and North West Street. The project was first envisioned in 2015.

Initial survey work is beginning the week of Oct. 3, according to a weekend release from the Town of Culpeper. Updates to the public will be made periodically as the project progresses, the release stated.

Throughout the duration of the project, motorists should expect delays along this corridor and are encouraged to take alternate routes as available. Pedestrians and motorists are also asked to pay attention to changing conditions within the work zone.

Questions? Contact 540/825-0285.