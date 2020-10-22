Surviving domestic violence: ‘There is a way out of it’

Leaving a violent relationship is when women are most in danger as Hatcher experienced that day in her shop. The emotional abuse leading up to it was painful, she added.

“I could not begin to describe what it does to you,” Hatcher said. “It makes you completely forget who you are as a person. Your self-confidence is not there anymore. You struggle with what’s right and wrong. Am I insane, am I sane, is it me, is it them?”

A survivor, Hatcher is still recovering from the abuse she suffered. She is thankful for the resources she found through SAFE and the support from family and friends.

“There is a way out of it,” Hatcher said. “I have grown up here in Culpeper. With my platform I wanted to speak out about things that are not talked about as often as they should be.”

Survivor Margery Barton also bravely shared her story for the Virtual Candlelight Vigil. She spoke of being abused by her ex-husband and getting smacked across the face when another man smiled at her.

Barton had her head put through a door and at the time didn’t realize the abuse was not her fault.