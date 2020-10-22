Surviving domestic violence: ‘There is a way out of it’

Brooke Hatcher left her abuser only to nearly lose her life soon after when he showed up at her business in the town of Culpeper. It was dark outside so she could not see when he arrived.
“He came in and sat down and I knew immediately that it was bad,” said Hatcher, co-owner of Dolls & Flaws salon on East Culpeper Street.
She suspected her ex-boyfriend was under the influence of something. He had recently sent her a message that he was going to kill her the next time he saw her. Hatcher was able to call police and provide her business address.
“He pulled out a gun and he held it to my head,” she said.
Hatcher’s abuser left before police arrived, and he left behind trauma that still haunts the young stylist. She bravely shared her story of surviving domestic abuse as part of Culpeper’s recent Annual Candlelight Vigil observing National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
The vigil, broadcast Tuesday on Culpeper Media Network, was virtual this year due to the pandemic. But it was as effective as ever in driving home a message of hope and resilience as part of the yearly program sponsored by the multi-agency Culpeper Task Force on Domestic & Sexual Violence.
Culpeper Baptist Church served as the backdrop for the pre-produced program. Pastor Dan Carlton opened the event with prayer.
“We are especially mindful on this day of God’s concern for the vulnerable and the powerless. We thank you for those in our community who work to help them. We also pray for healing of physical and emotional scars, healing of relationships, healing of hearts and minds so that our families would reflect more of God’s love,” he said.
Culpeper County Crime Victim Witness Program Director Mark Nowacki said during these unusual times one thing unfortunately remains the same—domestic violence is still happening in the community.
“As a matter of fact, SAFE, Services to Abused Families, who runs our local shelters, their shelters are at capacity right now,” he said. “Domestic violence is a very real problem and nothing stops it, but that doesn’t mean we lose hope. We’re all working hard to end domestic violence and are committed to it.”
Hatcher said her relationship with her abuser turned very bad very fast. It started with critical remarks and continued with threatening text messages. She endured his mood swings, name calling and was living in fear. Hatcher had been shoved to the ground and her head slammed against a car window.
Enough was enough.
Support Local Journalism
“That night he went to jail for the first time I felt like I could go to sleep and not have to worry … it felt very relieving,” she said.
Leaving a violent relationship is when women are most in danger as Hatcher experienced that day in her shop. The emotional abuse leading up to it was painful, she added.
“I could not begin to describe what it does to you,” Hatcher said. “It makes you completely forget who you are as a person. Your self-confidence is not there anymore. You struggle with what’s right and wrong. Am I insane, am I sane, is it me, is it them?”
A survivor, Hatcher is still recovering from the abuse she suffered. She is thankful for the resources she found through SAFE and the support from family and friends.
“There is a way out of it,” Hatcher said. “I have grown up here in Culpeper. With my platform I wanted to speak out about things that are not talked about as often as they should be.”
Survivor Margery Barton also bravely shared her story for the Virtual Candlelight Vigil. She spoke of being abused by her ex-husband and getting smacked across the face when another man smiled at her.
Barton had her head put through a door and at the time didn’t realize the abuse was not her fault.
“He had these moments where he was so loving and caring, made me feel really good about myself, but they didn’t last very long,” she said, recalling another traumatic event. “He threw me on the bed, plugged my nose and covered my mouth and told me, ‘I have your life in my hands right now. I’m in charge.’ Our baby was in next room.”
Barton left a couple of months later and he is no longer in her life.
“I took my power back,” she said.
Part of that involved starting the Purple Ribbon Basket Project. Barton, working with SAFE, collects toiletries, clothes and basic necessities for women leaving domestic violence situations. She empathized with other women in her shoes, saying it’s hard and scary to leave.
“Because we love them so much and we remember the great moments. The beautiful moments that made us feel really good. Some of us think that we can fix them,” Barton said, adding, “Get out while you can … do not second-guess yourself when you are gone because you deserve to be safe and be loved and accepted. I’m a survivor and so are you.”
Need help leaving a domestic violence situation or access to support and services? Contact the 24-hour SAFE hotline at 800/825-8876 and see safejourneys.org for information. View the Candlelight Vigil at culpepermedia.org/.
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!