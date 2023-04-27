Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares mentioned his faith in sharing about his office’s interactions with victims of crime.

“Whatever person I meet has an amazing intrinsic value because they are made in the image of God,” he told a crowd assembled Thursday at Pepper’s Grill in Culpeper.

Crime victims and their loved ones have an overwhelming fear that they are going to be forgotten and will just be seen as a number, Miyares said.

“They have gone through unimaginable pain, and the family members that have lost loved ones. There is no greater anguish than the cry of a mother who has lost a child.

“They are not just a number. You have an empty chair at birthdays, holidays, grief comes to you like a roller coaster … One of the passions I have is respect and dignity for the victims, also understand the healing process. The criminal justice system should always be part of that healing process.”

Miyares was in town for a luncheon in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 22-29, hosted annually by the Culpeper County Victim Witness Program led by Director Mark Nowacki.

This year’s theme was, “Survivors Voices: Elevate, Engage, Effect Change.”

Nowacki looked around the banquet facility for one of his previous clients, a woman who had adopted a little boy. Though she could not make it, she gave Nowacki permission to tell her story.

“(The little boy) was punished by his mother and mother’s boyfriend by putting his hands in boiling water when he was 3-years-old,” he said. “That’s one of the many reasons we are here—to remember crime victims.”

Miyares said he met Wednesday with victims from around Virginia, and that he asked them, “Tell me the journey that brought you here.”

The attorney generally shared one of those stories—from an Orange County mother who left her son with her boyfriend while she went to work.

“She was gone for just four hours,” Miyares said. “When she went in the bedroom, his ear was completely caved in, bleeding profusely, unconscious, he had been beaten over and over.”

The child’s tender age and the fact that his skull was not completely formed saved him, he said: “All she wanted was justice.”

A visiting prosecutor, without consulting the mother, gave the defendant a plea deal, and nine months jail time, the attorney general said. Miyares commended the woman for reliving the horror in sharing the story with him.

“One of the bravest women I ever met to be that voice,” he said.

Miyares spoke for dignity and equity for crime victims, saying often times their voices are ignored or diminished.

“My vow is that won’t happen on my watch,” he said. “To the victims, thank you for your bravery, you’re not just a number, you’re real people, and my heart breaks for you. For the advocates, thank you. I have such gratitude for the work you do for working with those who have seen the face of hell.

“Thanks to police officers, those that wear the badge … hardest job in America. You go to work in the morning, have to put on a bulletproof vest. Every day you are dealing with people on their worst days,” Miyares said.

They are the quiet heroes, he stated, mentioning goodness and decency he has seen in Virginians across the commonwealth.

At the luncheon, Nowacki presented the first-ever Lifetime Victims’ Advocacy Award to retired Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, who gave 45 years to the profession before retiring last year.

“He epitomizes this year’s theme,” Nowacki said, calling Jenkins a personal friend whose door was always open to him.

His legacy is his honesty, integrity, kindness, generosity and trustworthiness, Nowacki said. “Your legacy is certainly grounded in this community and the hearts of everyone here.”

Jenkins’ lifetime friend, Nick Christner, said the former chief was about helping people who needed help that not everyone knew about. It didn’t matter where they came from, what they looked like or what their situation was. Jenkins did a lot of behind the scenes legwork, he continued.

Christner called Jenkins, “The epitome of the example of extending a hand in the right way—just sort of knowing what to do.”

The chief took the podium, recalling the beginning of his career.

“When I started in the business as a young officer, I quickly found out the scales of justice were blind to victims and that the system is blind to victims,” Jenkins said.

There was no victim-witness program until former Commonwealth’s Attorney Gary Close brought it here more than 20 years ago, he continued. There was no Services to Abused Families when he started on the force.

“Nobody goes to bed at night thinking they are going to be a victim, then that worst day in their life happens for them and their families and entire communities,” he said. “I am so proud of where we have come … and this room is full of folks who have contributed. We’ve come a long, long way, but we have a lot further to go.”

Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Maggie Cleary, a former local prosecutor, said under Miyares she saw Virginia go from being a defendants first, victims last state to becoming the opposite.

“I have seen him sit and listen to law enforcement, survivors, victims and he hears what they say and he puts that into practice in his job every day,” she said in an introduction.

Miyares later announced he had recruited Leary to his office to work as one of his principal prosecutors, starting in May.

“To make sure this scourge of gun violence and repeat violent offenders are taken off the street,” the attorney general stated.