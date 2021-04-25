Woodbridge woman arrested, male suspect sought in Remington homicide investigation

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday named two suspects in Thursday’s reported homicide in Remington.
Jury Beatrice Guerra, 28, of Woodbridge was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit burglary in the April 22 shooting death of 24-year-old Charles Bopp III.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office also has a warrant on file for an additional suspect in Bopp's death, 30-year-old Martin Anuar Martinez, according to a news release.
The victim was found with gunshot wounds outside of his home in the 11900 block of Freemans Ford Road.
The investigation revealed Bopp interrupted a daytime burglary in progress at his residence, and was subsequently shot and killed next to his vehicle upon his arrival, according to police.
There is no indication that Bopp, the son of a recently retired Fauquier County Sheriff's Office major, was targeted, the agency said.
Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to information released Sunday. He was described as 5’9” and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Martinez was convicted on drug distribution and other charges in late 2016 in Prince William County, according to court records, in a publicized armed robbery of three acquaintances while dealing marijuana.
The Fauquier Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with the Department of Homeland Security Investigations, FBI, U.S. Marshall Service, Prince William County Police and Manassas City Police are working together diligently on the homicide investigation, authorities said.
"Thanks for the continued support and efforts of our federal, state and local law enforcement partners. Further details will be released when made available," FCSO posted.
Anyone with information on the case or whereabouts of Martinez is urged to contact 540/347-3300. If requested, a caller’s identity can remain anonymous.