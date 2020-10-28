Suspect ID sought in attempted shoplifting of TV from Culpeper Target

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of trying to steal a television from Target.

The reported incident happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 13 in the store, 15341 Montanus Dr. in Culpeper. The suspect came into the store and loaded the TV into a shopping cart, as seen in surveillance video. The man then attempted to walk past all points of sale to leave the store when he was stopped by employees and walked out without identifying himself, according to police.

Another man who is known was with the suspect local police are trying to identify. The other man is known for having reportedly committed multiple larcenies in various stores in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C., police said.

Both men were seen getting into silver sedan with blue tinted headlights. License plate information is unknown.

Culpeper Police described the suspect as a light-skinned black male in his 20s with apparent tattoos on both arms. He was seen wearing a black face mask, a short-sleeved, green Nike t-shirt and black pants.

Have information to identify him? Contact Culpeper Police Office A. Rustick at 540/727-3430 ext. 5545 or the 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900 and reference CPD Case #2010-0174. Leave anonymous tips with Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.