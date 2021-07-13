Suspect in custody in daylight attack on female runner in Yowell Meadow Park

A young male suspect is in custody following a daylight attack Monday afternoon on a young woman running on the nature trail at the back of Yowell Meadow Park in the town of Culpeper.

The victim, a 20-year-old female, has been running in the park for years, said her father in a phone call Tuesday. She fought off her attacker and ran away for help.

“She’s as good as she can be … for all of us, it’s surreal. We are happy she is still here. It could have turned out a lot differently,” the father said in conversation with the Star-Exponent.

He asked not to be identified to protect his daughter's identity.

The young woman suffered bruises to her neck when the man strangled her after pushing her to the ground, he said.

The attack happened around noon or just after, along the gravel trail in the area of the bridge over Mountain Run leading to the Spring Street apartments.

The man started running with his daughter as she entered the gravel trail off of the high-traffic paved trail near the main bridge in Yowell Meadow, the father said.