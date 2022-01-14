Suspect in Maine homicide arrested in Warrenton

A Maine man suspected of murdering his girlfriend was arrested Jan. 11 at a home in Warrenton on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies received information that Paul DeForest, 65, had fled his home in Lubec, Maine and was at a residence in the 8340 block of Locke Lane.

Deforest is a suspect in the disappearance and murder of his girlfriend.

During the investigation, a deputy spoke with family members at the residence and assisted them in exiting the home safely. Deforest was then taken into custody without incident.

Fauquier police are assisting Maine authorities with the investigation.

DeForest is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center without bond while awaiting extradition to Maine.

According to a release from the Washington County Sherriff’s Office in Maine, deputies received information on Monday, Jan. 10 about an altercation that happened at a home in Lubec, the easternmost municipality in the contiguous U.S.

The following day, Maine authorities discovered a woman’s body locked in the trunk of a vehicle close to the residence.

The victim has not been officially identified but is believed to be DeForest’s live-in girlfriend, 58-year-old Eva Cox, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office release stated.

DeForest was found to be at a residence in Warrenton, more than 800 miles away.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Department responded to that residence and negotiated with DeForest over the phone to come out and after a short time, he did, Maine authorities said. DeForest was arrested without further incident.