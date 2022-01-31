Suspect sought in Saturday night shooting near school in town of Culpeper

A 46-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Saturday night in the area of Wolford Street and Old Fredericksburg Road, off of Route 3 in the town of Culpeper.

Culpeper Police are seeking a shooting suspect in the incident reported to 911 at approximately 7:24 p.m. on Jan. 29 as a possible shooting with injuries in the area of the 1300 block of Lightfoot St.

Prior to law enforcement’s arrival, the suspect or suspects immediately fled the scene in a vehicle, according to a release Monday afternoon. Officers quickly responded to the scene and located the one victim.

Due to the nature of his injuries, he was airlifted to the University of Virginia Health System in Charlottesville. The shooting victim is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Detectives responded to the scenes and hospital with mutual aid from the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office.

An initial investigation determined the shooting occurred close to where the victim was found, a short block away in the area of Old Fredericksburg Rd and Wolford St. near the Culpeper Head Start preschool building, open only weekdays.

The shooting suspect was possibly driving a small dark colored SUV when he made contact with the victim and shot him, police said. The suspect shot the gun while inside the vehicle.

Based on current information available, it is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.

This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Det. A. Terrill at 540/829-5521 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

Remain anonymous by calling Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.