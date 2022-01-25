 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suspected thief bitten, arrested in southern Stafford

A suspected car thief was bitten and apprehended Friday after he tried to outrun a police dog in southern Stafford, police said.

Deputies set up surveillance in the area of Thomas Jefferson Place about 7 p.m. after spotting two stolen Toyota RAV4s, Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said. A few minutes later, two men came out of a townhouse and began getting into one of the stolen vehicles.

First Sgt. D.F. Purcell Jr. blocked the vehicle with his cruiser and ordered the suspects to surrender as other deputies converged on the area. The surprised suspects instead ran into some nearby woods.

Sgt. B.U. Demirci and his police dog, Titan, began tracking one of the men who had fled, Kimmitz said. After passing shoes the suspects had left behind, one suspect was seen trying to climb a steep hill near Garnett Way. Demirci warned the suspect that he would release Titan if he didn’t stop, but the suspect decided to run up the hill.

Kimmitz said the dog quickly apprehended the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Justin Dunmore of Stafford. Dunmore was treated for a dog bite and charged with several counts of possessing stolen property and obstruction of justice. Police said Dunmore was already wanted on a probation violation in Shenandoah County and has charges pending in Fredericksburg for vehicle thefts.

Warrants have also been issued for the second suspect, 26-year-old Keith Smith McCord of Stafford. He had not been apprehended as of Sunday.

