Suspects sought in Lakeview vehicle tampering, larcenies

The Culpeper Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying suspects involved in multiple larceny and vehicle tampering incidents over the weekend in the Lakeview housing development in the town of Culpeper.

Several of the incidents occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday, December 6, according to a police department news release. Suspect images were captured via a citizen property camera in the area of Fairwood Drive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anyone with information or additional video footage that may assist in identifying these suspects is asked to contact Master Police Officer Det. J. Barone at 540/727-3430 ext. 5530 or the 24-hour non-emergency dispatch line at 540/727-7900. Reference CPD Case #2012-0042.

For anonymous tips, contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

“Just a friendly reminder, these are crimes of opportunity. Remember to secure your vehicles, entry doors and garages at night,” the PD said.