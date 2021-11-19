Sweet love: Culpeper Pie Project activates Thanksgiving week

The Culpeper Pies Project activates this coming Thankgiving week to accept donations for its one-day distribution of sweet baked holiday circles to needy families this Thanksgiving.

The need is greater this year, according to organizer local attorney and small businesswoman Monica Chernin.

The community gave 482 pies last year, and at least that many are needed this year in support of the annual holiday tradition Chernin started years ago to give back and as a symbol of love for her own family traditions.

Collection of donated pies will be 1 to 5 p.m. this Monday, Nov. 22 and 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the Culpeper Presbyterian Church Annex, 301 S. Main St.

Donors should please label all pies with the flavor and avoid pies that need refrigeration, like custard, cream and meringue.

“This project does not work unless we have help from the whole village,” Chernin posted.

Pie recipients can come with their vouchers to pick up from noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the double side doors on East Locust Street, right off of Main Street. No early birds, please.

Everyone is required to wear face masks. Questions? Chernin’s office at 540/825-2363.