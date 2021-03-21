Swim instruction company created by sisters in a Spotsylvania backyard adds new location

Keri and Aaron Rayford said everything from the party rooms to the changing areas was set up with COVID-19 protocols in mind. Aaron Rayford said all the instructors wear masks and temperature scans are used when patrons arrive.

“Because we got the space before lessons began, we were able to arrange everything in a way that looks orderly and safe, rather than having to take what was already in place and pull it apart,” he said.

Keri Rayford said she and her sister taught their fair share of classes in the business’s early years, but their time is devoted mainly to administrative duties these days. David Preut is the general manager.

She said the business had been looking for a third location for a while, and that the two families were excited to learn that the previous owner had left the Central Park pool during the pandemic.

Keri Rayford said Little Fish uses a model that allows students to progress quickly.

“If they come in and have skills up through, say, our third level, that’s where we move them,” she said.

Aaron Rayford noted that for some students, regardless of age, the goal may be learning to stay safe in the water. For others, the goal may be more ambitious.