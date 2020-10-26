Takeback Piedmont Community Rally makes Culpeper safer

Culpeper Police Officer Mike Grant displays items from a ‘Hidden in Plain Sight’ presentation during Saturday’s drug takeback event. The PD collected more than 30 pounds of unwanted prescriptions and has a collection box in its lobby for dropping off unused drugs at any time.
Aubrey Driggers performs at Saturday’s drug takeback event outside Culpeper Baptist Church.
Alan Rasmussen, risk prevention coordinator with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (top left), gives a thumbs-up at the drug takeback event in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church while Aubrey Driggers (top right) performs.
Kathy Hatter (right) with the local health department talks about using Narcan to reverse an overdose at Saturday’s Take Piedmont event in Culpeper.
Alan Rasmussen, risk prevention coordinator with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services (left), gives a thumbs-up Saturday at a drug takeback event in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church. He stands with representatives from Groups Recover Together, an addiction treatment center with an office in Warrenton.
CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT STAFF REPORT
Organized by Piedmont CRUSH, Community Resources United to Stop Heroin, Saturday’s Takeback Piedmont Community Rally effectively collected more than 30 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired drugs from the area medicine cabinets.
It was part of a nationwide effort aimed at properly disposing of medicines that can lead to theft, misuse and accidental ingestion.
Various coalition members participated in the event outside of Culpeper Baptist Church including the Culpeper Police Department, which took back the drugs, and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. The local health department was on site providing free training how to use Narcan to reverse an overdose as well as giving away free doses.
