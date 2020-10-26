Takeback Piedmont Community Rally makes Culpeper safer

Organized by Piedmont CRUSH, Community Resources United to Stop Heroin, Saturday’s Takeback Piedmont Community Rally effectively collected more than 30 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired drugs from the area medicine cabinets.

It was part of a nationwide effort aimed at properly disposing of medicines that can lead to theft, misuse and accidental ingestion.

Various coalition members participated in the event outside of Culpeper Baptist Church including the Culpeper Police Department, which took back the drugs, and Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. The local health department was on site providing free training how to use Narcan to reverse an overdose as well as giving away free doses.