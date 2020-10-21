Takeback Piedmont Community Rally this Saturday in Culpeper

Across the country, health officials are reporting higher rates of drug overdoses and deaths amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true here.
A dozen people died in this five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District from opioid overdoses in the first three months of 2020, according to preliminary figures from the Virginia Dept. of Health. That’s on track to be 40 percent higher than last year’s opioid deaths in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock when 34 people died of the same in 2019.
In response to the ongoing drug epidemic, Piedmont CRUSH (Community Resources United to Stop Heroin) with Culpeper Police Department sponsoring will join localities state and nationwide this Saturday, Sept. 24 in hosting a drug takeback event and community rally. It will be held 2 to 5 p.m. in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church.
RRHD Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner acknowledged the local opioid overdose death rate for 2020 is higher than that of 2019 so far.
"The pandemic might be one of the causes for this. That is certainly a valid hypothesis for the increase," he said on Wednesday.
Last year, however, was not the highest in terms of crude numbers nor rates for the district or Culpeper County, Kartchner said, stating it "might be just a reversion to the mean, statistically speaking."
Increases in drug fatalities occurred in previous years without the pandemic as a backdrop, he said, while declining to ascribe any one cause to the noted increase in opioid deaths.
But more people are dying. So the community is responding, including the health district Kartchner leads.
The Culpeper Police Department will be there at Saturday's rally with its “Hidden in Plain Sight” interactive demonstration of warning signs and items in a typical teen’s bedroom.
The local health department will provide REVIVE trainings throughout the day on how to use naloxone to reverse an overdose. Participants will receive free naloxone as well. There will be community partners on site, volunteer speakers and free food.
Attendees are asked to bring their unused, expired or unwanted prescription drugs for proper disposal. Having these medicines around the house can lead to theft, misuse, abuse and accidental ingestion.
“Promoting ‘National Take Back Day’ is an excellent opportunity to rally our community, raise awareness, and offer lifesaving resources,” noted Chelsea Moore, Piedmont CRUSH project lead. “We will then close the event in a way to honor those who have lost their lives to overdose, while instilling a message of hope and recovery.”
Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is on board with the national effort.
"Far too often opioid addiction starts at home in the medicine when old or unused prescription medications fall into the hands of someone who could abuse them," he said in a statement. "Taking your unused prescriptions to a Drug Takeback location is such an easy way for Virginians to dispose of potentially dangerous drugs. I want to encourage everyone who might have unneeded prescriptions in their homes to take a few minutes out of their weekend to bring them to one of these locations to be disposed of. This is such a simple step that will make our homes and our communities much safer."
There is a strong link between misuse of prescription opioids, opioid addiction, and even subsequent use of heroin once prescriptions become too expensive or are no longer accessible. Heroin abuse is 19 times more likely among those who abuse prescription opioids, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. One in fifteen individuals who misuse prescription opioid painkillers will try heroin within 10 years, according to Herring.
