Takeback Piedmont Community Rally this Saturday in Culpeper

"Far too often opioid addiction starts at home in the medicine when old or unused prescription medications fall into the hands of someone who could abuse them," he said in a statement. "Taking your unused prescriptions to a Drug Takeback location is such an easy way for Virginians to dispose of potentially dangerous drugs. I want to encourage everyone who might have unneeded prescriptions in their homes to take a few minutes out of their weekend to bring them to one of these locations to be disposed of. This is such a simple step that will make our homes and our communities much safer."