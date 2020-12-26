Taking an inner pilgrimage this Advent season starts with praying for grace

During the late Middle Ages this pilgrimage was popular and considered important for Christians of that day. It is only in recent years that the Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James) has once again become a prominent pilgrimage for Christians. For many, it is a life-changing experience.

So, you may ask, what would an inner pilgrimage entail? Our collect for the first Sunday in Advent, implores, “Almighty God, give us grace to cast away the works of darkness and put on the armor of light.” Considering the fear, misery, and death caused by COVID-19, we may certainly feel this to be a very dark and depressing time.

Praying for the grace to set aside the darkness is a good place to begin. And what is grace? A definition of grace that I cherish is this: “Grace is the presence and awareness of Christ at every moment of our lives.” Through the work of the Holy Spirit (the inner Advocate Jesus promised to each of his followers), the Presence of God is always guaranteed us. That is grace.

Our task is the “awareness.” If we think of our spiritual journey as a way (or Way) to recognize and experience God’s eternal presence in our lives, that awareness can be the focus of our pilgrimage.