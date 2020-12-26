Taking an inner pilgrimage this Advent season starts with praying for grace

November 29 marked the first day of Advent as well as the beginning of a new church year, the first day of our annual liturgical calendar. During this difficult time for our whole world, turning the page to a new year certainly offers hope.
The four weeks of Advent, leading to Christmas Day, are intended as a time of preparation before the Savior’s birth, for each of us to pray and reflect. Usually, the quiet spiritual work of Advent is overrun by the modern hectic pace of shopping and decorating and baking for Christmas.
This year, as we follow the recommendations for social distancing and stay at home as much as possible, we have a real opportunity to observe the season of Advent as it was intended. Can we offer up these days of Advent as a kind of inner pilgrimage?
When we hear the term “pilgrimage” what comes to mind for us? Certainly a journey must be involved, even if it is an inner journey. We might also expect difficult challenges, as the notion of pilgrimage carries with it the expectation of austerity: no easy ride in a comfortable car, with pit stops along the way.
No, a pilgrimage is made on foot and is an exercise in seeking holiness. These days, modern Christians are not very likely to head out on a pilgrimage, but it does still happen.
Maybe you have seen the 2010 movie The Way, starring Martin Sheen, about a man who travels the Camino de Santiago, a pilgrimage that covers 500 miles, ending at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela on Spain’s northwest coast, where the remains of the apostle St. James (brother of John) are believed to be buried.
During the late Middle Ages this pilgrimage was popular and considered important for Christians of that day. It is only in recent years that the Camino de Santiago (the Way of St. James) has once again become a prominent pilgrimage for Christians. For many, it is a life-changing experience.
So, you may ask, what would an inner pilgrimage entail? Our collect for the first Sunday in Advent, implores, “Almighty God, give us grace to cast away the works of darkness and put on the armor of light.” Considering the fear, misery, and death caused by COVID-19, we may certainly feel this to be a very dark and depressing time.
Praying for the grace to set aside the darkness is a good place to begin. And what is grace? A definition of grace that I cherish is this: “Grace is the presence and awareness of Christ at every moment of our lives.” Through the work of the Holy Spirit (the inner Advocate Jesus promised to each of his followers), the Presence of God is always guaranteed us. That is grace.
Our task is the “awareness.” If we think of our spiritual journey as a way (or Way) to recognize and experience God’s eternal presence in our lives, that awareness can be the focus of our pilgrimage.
In the beauties of nature, such as seeing the wild birds at our feeder or appreciating the deep blue of the mountains in winter, we can always pause to experience God’s presence with us. In today’s gospel lesson from Mark, (Mark 13:24-37) Jesus says, “Beware, keep alert...It is like a man going on a journey, when he leaves home and puts his slaves in charge, each with his work, and commands the doorkeeper to be on the watch. Therefore, keep awake—for you do not know when the master of the house will come...Keep awake!”
“Keep awake!” Surely we can recognize Jesus addressing our inner selves in this admonition. He speaks of the doorkeeper who must be alert for the master’s return. Do we have an inner doorkeeper who is more likely to let in fear or worry than the consolation of the Holy Spirit?
I admit that I find it very easy to gravitate to worry these days. For that reason, I especially look forward to the observation of the church seasons of Advent, Christmas, and Epiphany. In the last few days, as David and I have taken long walks, we have seen families taking fresh green trees into their homes, and their faces are joyful. It makes me happy just to see such joy!
If we are strict about the church seasons (and I know some folks who are), we would say it isn’t proper to set up a tree until Christmas Eve—when the season of Christmas actually begins. As part of my usual holiday practice, I found a way many years ago to enjoy a tree through all three seasons. (Of course it is an artificial tree—a real tree couldn’t last from the beginning of Advent to the end of Epiphany.)
This afternoon, David and I will set up a tree and decorate it for Advent. Its ornaments will be simple ones, in the Advent colors of blue and white and silver, and since we have been doing this for a number of years, we reminisce over special ornaments. On Christmas Eve, we will remove the Advent ornaments and replace them with the many multi-colored ornaments that are traditional to Christmas, once again enjoying the ritual and the memories.
Then, on Epiphany (Jan. 6), we will remove the wonderfully gaudy Christmas ornaments and replace them with simple ornaments in silver and gold, stars and snowflakes and angels. Through the darkness of January, our lit tree is a comfort and a reminder of Christ’s presence and our connection to the larger Church community. The Epiphany tree does not come down until Ash Wednesday.
Whatever your holiday traditions may be, making yourself aware of God’s presence as you regularly pray or walk or meditate during these special church seasons can be an intentional pilgrimage, a way to open the door and move closer to God. May peace abound for you and your loved ones.
A Reflection by Lay Preacher Susan Bagby of Graves Chapel in Graves Mill, Madison County. The chapel remains closed to physical worship due to the pandemic.