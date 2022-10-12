Tantalize the taste-buds at Culpeper Downtown Fall Restaurant Week

There’s still time to enjoy the many flavors of Culpeper Downtown at the latest installment of Fall Restaurant Week, which is happening through Saturday night, Oct. 15, at 10 eateries on Main, Davis, East Culpeper and East streets.

Dining and culinary staff members have curated delightful, seasonal-focused, three-course Fall Restaurant Week menus, all for $35, featuring appetizers, entrée and dessert.

Offering dine-in and take-out for the special week are Burnt Ends BBQ & Mas, newly opened in the Lord Culpeper Hotel on South Main Street, Natraj Indian Cuisine on East Davis and Sweet Roux Restaurant & Bar on South East Street.

Offering dine-in menu only for Restaurant Week are East Davis Street favorites Flavor On Main, Grass Rootes, It’s About Thyme, Pinto Thai and The Pier.

Also offering dine-in for Restaurant Week are Sangria Bowl, upstairs in the State Theater on South Main Street and Uncle Elder’s BBQ on East Culpeper Street.

It’s a great excuse to revisit old favorites or try something new, says Downtown Restaurant Week’s sponsor since 2009, Culpeper Renaissance Inc.—the town’s designated Virginia Main Street program.

The menus are all at culpeperdowntown.com/events/restaurant-week. featuring edibles such as roasted butternut squash soup, mango chicken, filet mignon, key lime pie, half-rack of pork ribs, a salted caramel brownie, pepperoni pizza pull-aparts, fried dilled pickles, bruschetta, tres leches cake, naan, lamb boti kebab, mushroom ravioli with shrimp, chocolate cake, fresh sea scallops, banana pudding, German sausage, ice cream sandwich, chicken saltimbocca, pumpkin dump cake or Cajun shrimp and grits, among dozes of other items for all preferences.

Downtown Culpeper Fall Restaurant Week is sure to tantalize the taste buds.