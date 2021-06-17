Tappahannock leaders vote to remove Confederate statue, keep soldiers' names

A year after a group of Essex County residents requested the Confederate monument on Prince Street be removed, the Tappahannock Town Council has made a decision.
Council voted 6–0 this week to remove the statue of the generic solider and the portion of the memorial with a Confederate flag etched into it. The names of the 770 Essex soldiers will remain on a plaque, but will be accompanied by an effort to provide more context on the Civil War and the fight for equality by Black citizens in the county.
Town officials believe the outcome of the polarizing issue should please everyone involved.
“It addressed the concerns of all the parties in fairness and trying to understand issues of all the sides,” Tappahannock Mayor Roy Gladding said. “I think everybody is the winner in this situation. It should be something everybody can be proud of and live with.”
The law passed by the Virginia General Assembly that gives localities the power to remove any symbols of the Confederacy went into effect July 1 last year. Tappahannock officials now have 30 days from their Monday vote to find a historical entity such as a museum or cemetery to take the soldier and the portion featuring the Confederate flag.
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 168 Confederate symbols were removed across the nation in 2020, most after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin last May.
The Caroline County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove a similar monument in August and later decided to relocate it to Greenlawn Cemetery. King George County officials announced on June 1 that they also plan to relocate a Confederate memorial on the courthouse lawn to a cemetery.
One reason the issue in Tappahannock took a year to come to a vote is that it was an arduous task to determine ownership of the memorial between Essex County and the Town of Tappahannock. It was ultimately decided that the town had to make the decision.
Anita Latane, one of two Black Town Council members, said while some that were in favor of removing the monument altogether aren’t satisfied, the names of the soldiers will remain. She believes it was a fair decision.
“I look at it like this: Those names of the Confederacy that are up there, they’re just names,” Latane said. “If they want to remember the names, let them remember the names.
“I’m pleased with the decision,” she added. “I know it was a long time coming, but I think that we made the best decision we could possibly make.”
Essex native Reggie Carter spearheaded the effort for total removal, but said he can live with the outcome. He said he was concerned the memorial sits near the police station and courthouse and could be intimidating for a person of color expecting justice.
Carter said he became disheartened at times by the constant debate in the community and the description of those opposing the monument as agitators who need to move out of the county if they don’t like looking at the statue. Carter said he was also dismayed that Gladding said there is no systemic racism in Tappahannock—a statement Gladden stands by.
“It was definitely frustrating,” Carter said. “Three-hundred and sixty-nine days is how long it took and we maintained the course. We’ve been respectful. We’ve been unbiased.
“It was a difficult journey. ... We’ve had to be subjected to people in a public forum using the N-word with no one stopping them. We’ve had to sit back and have decorum while the same wasn’t afforded to us.”
Carter started a website called Essexmonument.com to explain why he and others believe the memorial should be removed. He also led a push to raise $10,000 from more than 130 donors to provide to the town for the removal of the monument.
Gladden said Town Council isn’t sure how those funds will be used. Carter said one donor suggested using the money to assist with the contextualization of the plaque.
More than $2,000 is earmarked to assist with establishing a highway marker noting the lynching of Thomas Washington on March 23, 1896. Washington was a Black man who was killed for allegedly attempting to assault the daughter of a prominent white Tappahannock couple.
Carter said the Virginia Department of Historic Resources is set to rule on the marker Thursday. He and others are hope now that the Confederate statue issue has been decided the community can begin to unite.
“That is going to be a work in progress,” Latane said. “We need to come together because we still know that racism exists in Essex County. ... It’s going to take more than what we’ve done [with this vote], but this is the start of something new.”
