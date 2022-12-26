 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Task Force: meth, guns, cash seized in Town of Culpeper raid

A Culpeper man remains jailed following his arrest Dec. 20 on multiple gun and drug charges through a Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force investigation.

Johnnie Monroe Thomas III, 35, is charged with felony distribution of a schedule I/II controlled substance, felony possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance and concealing a weapon, according to a Dec. 23 release from Virginia State Police spokesperson Corrine Geller.

Task force members first encountered Thomas during a traffic stop Dec. 20 on U.S. Route 29 in Culpeper County. A pistol and around eighth of an ounce of suspected methamphetamine were recovered from his vehicle. Thomas was taken into custody without incident.

A search warrant was executed at his residence in the 1800 block of Picadilly Circle in the Town of Culpeper. Task force members seized eight pistols, a rifle, a shotgun and an assortment of magazines and ammunition.

Investigators also seized $23,000 in cash and around an ounce of suspected meth, valued at $3,000, Geller said.The investigation remains ongoing.

Defense attorney Ryan Rakness is representing Thomas, according to online court records. He is set to appear Jan. 4 in Culpeper General District Court for a bond hearing.

Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

