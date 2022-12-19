Task force seizes 5,000 suspected fentanyl pills in Culpeper County operation

The multi-agency Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force has seized another large amount of suspected fentanyl pills in Culpeper County.

Following a lengthy investigation, Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, of no fixed address, were arrested Dec. 15 along the 16000 block of Brandy Road, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The task force seized 5,000 pressed fentanyl pills and a handgun in the operation. Authorities estimated the street value of the pills at $125,000.

Rector was charged with a four felonies—distribution of a schedule I/II drug, possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police said he is a known gang member.

Thomas was charged with two felonies—possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Rector and Thomas were being held in Culpeper County Jail without bond. Both were due in court Monday. Amy Harper is listed as attorney for Thomas.

Earlier this month, the Task Force announced the seizure of 670 suspected pressed fentanyl pills from a residence in the Town of Culpeper.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics & Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.