Task force seizes 670 fentanyl pills in Town of Culpeper raid

Two Culpeper residents are in custody after authorities say they seized 670 pressed fentanyl pills and two guns from a residence in town.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force concluded a lengthy investigation with the Dec. 2 arrest of Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, following execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper.

In the operation, 67 grams of suspected fentanyl were found, according to a release on Thursday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. Authorities said the street value of the pills was $16,750.

Thompson was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, felony possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two felony charges of child endangerment.

Richards was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, felony possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and two felony counts of child endangerment.

Thompson and Richards were transported to the Culpeper County Jail.

Thompson is being held without bond eligibility pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23 according to online court records. Michelle Rifici is listed as his defense attorney.

Richards bonded out of jail, according to court records. Amy Harper is her defense attorney. Richards is due in court Feb. 23 as well for a preliminary hearing.