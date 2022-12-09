 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Task force seizes 670 fentanyl pills in Town of Culpeper raid

Two Culpeper residents are in custody after authorities say they seized 670 pressed fentanyl pills and two guns from a residence in town.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force concluded a lengthy investigation with the Dec. 2 arrest of Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, following execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper.

In the operation, 67 grams of suspected fentanyl were found, according to a release on Thursday from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey. Authorities said the street value of the pills was $16,750.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Thompson was charged with felony possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, felony possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug, felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and two felony charges of child endangerment.

People are also reading…

Richards was arrested and charged with felony possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, felony possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, and two felony counts of child endangerment.

Thompson and Richards were transported to the Culpeper County Jail.

Thompson is being held without bond eligibility pending a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23 according to online court records. Michelle Rifici is listed as his defense attorney.

Richards bonded out of jail, according to court records. Amy Harper is her defense attorney. Richards is due in court Feb. 23 as well for a preliminary hearing.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

‘Catfishing’ Virginia cop who killed California family was detained in 2016 after violent threats

ABINGDON, Va. — The Virginia police officer who “catfished” a 15-year-old California girl online and killed three of her family members was detained for psychiatric evaluation in 2016 after threatening to kill himself and his father and experiencing relationship troubles with his then-girlfriend, according to a police report obtained by the Los Angeles Times. The 2016 incident, which has not ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine assembles 'graveyard' of Russian shells in Kharkiv

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert