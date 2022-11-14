 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Task force seizes cocaine, $6,432 in raid of Culpeper home

Money task force

Money seized recently in Town of Culpeper during a search warrant execution by the Blue Ridge Drug & Gang Task Force.

 VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

A Culpeper man was arrested earlier this month on drug charges following a lengthy investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.

Spicy Demae Penn, 32, was taken into custody Nov. 4 following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the Town of Culpeper.

As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency, according to a release from Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Penn was charged with a felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and a felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail and since bonded out, according to court records

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

