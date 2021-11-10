'Teach those values to our children'—Flags for Heroes at The Culpeper on Veterans Day

A hero shows humility, deflecting praise or accolade for good deeds done for humanity.
It’s this way with most veterans who declare they did what they did for duty, because it was their job and responsibility to country.
Vietnam veteran Bobby Matthews walked among a field planted with nearly 200 American flags the Tuesday before Veterans Day, bright sunshine and cornflower blue skies eliciting Indian summer.
Placed there for the inaugural Flags for Heroes program, the red-white-and-blue banners appeared along James Madison Highway overlooking farm fields through a partnership of Rotary Club of Culpeper and The Culpeper Senior Living Community.
Matthews found the flag dedicated to him, a medallion attached marking the honor. The Madison resident trembled when thanked for his service, giving thanks back for the simple words of a grateful nation. Matthews served in Vietnam 1968-69, years of heavy loss for American troops and South Vietnamese.
“I don’t think I sacrificed anything,” he said. “The ones that did can’t be here.”
Matthews enlisted in the U.S. Army and volunteered to go to Vietnam. Exposure to Agent Orange while fighting in the government-sanctioned war is a burden he carries today.
The veteran touched an insulin travel case on his belt loop in stating the poison has been linked to his diabetes. Matthews has had a heart attack, another symptom of exposure, as well as bleeding eyes.
“We didn’t know anything about it or what it would do to us,” he said of the tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military to clear leaves and vegetation for military operations mainly during the Vietnam War.
Matthews was among hundreds in attendance at the outdoor Flags for Heroes program Tuesday on the grounds of The Culpeper.
He attended with in-laws, Korean War veteran Dave Thornhill and wife Heidi, and former spouse, Debbie Thomas, who sponsored the flags for them.
Thornhill served in Germany with the Army near the end of the Korean conflict, from 1954-57, as a teletype operator with the 97th Signal Corps. The Culpeper native said he joined the military seeking to see the world.
“I was born and raised on a farm…got tired of milking cows,” Thornhill said.
He met his bride while in Germany, a local girl working as a babysitter during an event on base in a bowling alley.
“She came in and I saw her,” Thornhill said, adding the two later danced and one thing led to another. They were married six months later and have been together 65 years.
Thomas got emotional when asked why she wanted to sponsor a flag in her dad’s name.
“My dad is my hero,” she said. “He’s always been there for me through thick and thin, doesn’t matter what it is.”
When one thinks of a hero, a veteran certainly comes to mind, noted Rose Wallace, marketing director at The Culpeper as well as a Rotarian, in remarks at Tuesday’s formal program.
The Rotary Club’s motto is service before self, she said, of bringing Flags for Heroes here.
“We wanted to bring back the American flag and all that it stands for,” Wallace said.
Flags for Heroes is also for the residents at the senior living community who endured a pandemic and their families who could not see them in person. It’s for the first responders and frontline medical workers walking alongside the community all the way, she said.
It’s for the teachers and parents, the grocery and restaurant workers, social workers, bus drivers, grandparents, aunts and uncles, utility crews and sanitation employees who showed up to work every day.
A hero is someone who faces adversity with grace and courage while helping someone in a moment of weakness, Wallace said.
Flags for Heroes is about being an American and standing behind the heroes that make the country what it is, said Rotarian Tripp Butler, chairman of the program.
“It’s a wonderful tribute to those who came before us and those with us today,” he said.
Rotarian Col. David Hall, retired U.S. Army, gave keynote remarks about remembrance of the past and actively honoring heroes of today.
“When is the last time you purposely thought about everyone in our military?” the 30-year service member asked the assembled crowd. “Many of us don’t think about them. We are a nation with a darn good military. We ought to think about what they do. We ought to be proud of them.”
American troops serve in 121 nations, the colonel said: “They are out there because they have to be.”
Hall challenged the audience to think about law enforcement and other first responders on the front lines of keeping the community secure. They deserve our honor as well, he said.
Do that by thanking them for their service, Hall said: “When we were coming back to this nation from Vietnam, that’s not what we received.”
Take care of military families, invite them to a special event, Hall said, tell them how much they mean to you.
Prior to reading the names of those with banners flying in the wind at Flag for Heroes, the retired army colonel issued a challenge.
“This nation will not persevere if we do not teach those values to our children,” Hall said, receiving applause. “We will hand over an empty nation to them.”
A bagpiper played Amazing Grace from afar as the names were read, a bell sounding at each person’s name. A bugler from Eastern View High School played Taps to end the ceremony.
The program started with a dramatic flyover by three sets of vintage warbirds with Commemorative Air Force Capital Wing out of Culpeper Regional Airport. A pair of planes did flips and dips exiting the flag-flying scene, eliciting oohs and ahs among young and old.
The flags will remain up until Nov. 18, Wallace said, noting a lesson heroes teach us—hope.
“We are all in this together and have a choice in how we will respond to adversity,” she said.
