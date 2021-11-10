'Teach those values to our children'—Flags for Heroes at The Culpeper on Veterans Day

“We didn’t know anything about it or what it would do to us,” he said of the tactical herbicide used by the U.S. military to clear leaves and vegetation for military operations mainly during the Vietnam War.

Matthews was among hundreds in attendance at the outdoor Flags for Heroes program Tuesday on the grounds of The Culpeper.

He attended with in-laws, Korean War veteran Dave Thornhill and wife Heidi, and former spouse, Debbie Thomas, who sponsored the flags for them.

Thornhill served in Germany with the Army near the end of the Korean conflict, from 1954-57, as a teletype operator with the 97th Signal Corps. The Culpeper native said he joined the military seeking to see the world.

“I was born and raised on a farm…got tired of milking cows,” Thornhill said.

He met his bride while in Germany, a local girl working as a babysitter during an event on base in a bowling alley.

“She came in and I saw her,” Thornhill said, adding the two later danced and one thing led to another. They were married six months later and have been together 65 years.

Thomas got emotional when asked why she wanted to sponsor a flag in her dad’s name.