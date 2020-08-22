Teachers express enthusiasm, fear about reopening Culpeper schools

Rarely have educators’ nerves been so on edge. Opening day of the 2020-21 school year will be like no other, in Culpeper County as in many localities across the land.
Brief interviews with some Culpeper staff members reveal that they’re nervous about the many unknowns of reopening amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, but are resolved to make it work.
Educators said they look forward to returning to the classroom, but are unsure how everything will fall into place.
“Teachers are stressed. It’s a lot to deal with,” Culpeper County High School Principal Daniel Soderholm said in an interview. “We’ve never done this before. It won’t be perfect. But that doesn’t mean it’s not going to be great.”
Some teachers are very nervous, Soderholm told the Star-Exponent on Friday during a quick tour of preparations for Monday’s first day of school. But he expressed confidence in his teachers and staff members.
“My staff is 100 percent supportive of the mitigation plan. I have yet to have anyone come to me and say they won’t wear a required mask. ... If anything, my teachers care about safety above and beyond what is required. They’re going to be safe. They care for their students.”
The principal said any faculty member who doesn’t heed the school division’s rules for stemming the spread of airborne virus particles will be declared insubordinate.
Not, perhaps, since the early 20th century’s Spanish influenza epidemic has so much been at stake in how U.S. schools will educate their students while fighting a deadly virus.
In some states, people have grown concerned after infections were reported right after school doors opened.
Soderholm said Friday that children need to have social interactions and need to have regular meals.
Other students will do better and be safer in online classes, he said. School officials must respect every parent’s decision, Soderholm said.
“What we’re faced with is a herculean task,” he said. “Teachers are putting forth an immense effort, and they’re doing an incredible job. We’ll see how it goes, but I believe everyone is doing the best they can.”
Culpeper High, which has 1,200 students, is matching each of them with a schedule and teachers for them to graduate,” Soderholm said. “It’s a complicated task and we work together with each one to build a plan specific to them.”
How each school handles virtual versus in-person classes will differ.
“Here, for many of the teachers, I only have one teacher who does many things. I have only one teacher who teaches German,” the principal said. “I have one teacher who teaches band ... They will have to teach both in person and virtually because of what they teach.”
Teachers, students and staff all will strive to develop the habit that requires them to “Mask up before we stand up,” Soderholm said.
That will be Culpeper High’s “boots on the ground, factory method” of following state health and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, he said.
In the school’s cafeteria, as in other parts of the school, single-person tables are 6 feet apart. As long as students are sitting down, six feet apart, they can take their masks off, Soderholm said. As soon as they stand up and move around, their mask goes back on.
When it comes to masks, Soderholm admitted that he is “a mouth-looker.”
“It helps me to see somebody’s mouth when they’re talking, for me to understand what they’re saying,” he said. “I’m much more that way than I thought—and many students are that way, too.”
Once a week, the school’s nurse and nurse’s assistant will do temperature checks on students and staff. Soderholm noted that infected people can be asymptomatic, so temperature checks are merely one possible health measure.
“What we really need to focus on is, ‘Wear a mask, avoid close contact, and wash your hands,’ ” he said. “We have hand sanitizer in every classroom and we will be using that as well.”
Unknowns, enthusiasm
Culpeper High band director Nathan Childs acknowledged that there are many unknowns as classes resume.
“But I feel as prepared as I can be. I’m doing my best to prepare a well-rounded education for all of the students,” Childs said. “In music training, much of it was already starting to be virtual; we were headed in that direction, so that helps. ... There are a lot of online resources. I’m excited for the opportunity to embrace this in a holistic way.”
Rachel Wolfe, an adviser to Culpeper High seniors who plans graduation each year, said she feels a bit underwater, but is enthused about seeing students again.
On Thursday, she took part in the school’s Senior Day, when seniors paint items outside the school and claim their personal, senior-year parking spaces.
“Seeing those kids in their masks painting their parking spots, painting the senior rock, and painting some nasty trash cans was awesome,” Wolfe said. “I may be slightly drowning from planning for three cohorts on a new system that seems to keep changing, but for five hours I was just there to support the seniors—may even have a mask tan line. But seeing those kids happy makes it worth it.”
Culpeper County High School teacher Michael McKenna, a board member of the Culpeper County Education Association, said many teachers fear it is inevitable that the schools’ children and adults will contract COVID-19.
“We all want to teach, but in the back of our minds is the reality that one half of Culpeper’s parents do not feel it’s safe enough to send their kids back to school,” McKenna said.
He noted that at the School Board’s last meeting, all of the division’s 10 principals said their schools were ready to go, ready to reopen—telling the board this on the day before teachers returned to their buildings.
But not a single teacher was asked how they felt, he said.
Other teachers, who requested anonymity for fear of retribution, raised issues with how the school division has been gearing up for reopening and what it will ask of teachers when classes resume.
“We’re learning a completely different way to teach,” one instructor said of the division’s “blended” model, which mixes in-person classroom instruction with online learning to reduce the number of students in the schools, and try to prevent transmitting the coronavirus.
Teachers will see a third of their students two days a week on Mondays and Tuesdays, broken by a Wednesday of disinfection and online teacher-student conferences, then another third of their students on Thursdays and Fridays—the week’s second cohort. The last third of their students, they won’t see in person at all, only via teleconferencing.
Keep it clean
“There is a lot of uncertainty,” an elementary school teacher said. “We have many questions that haven’t been answered yet.”
She wondered how teachers will manage to be in the hallways to monitor students’ mask use and social distancing as classes rotate, and also spray and wipe down desks in their classrooms during that break.
She fears her school doesn’t have enough manpower to sanitize rooms as the mitigation plan demands. Supplies for cleaning are limited, she said.
The mitigation plan says classrooms will be cleaned every two hours. Her room has not been once in the two weeks that teachers have been back in the building to prepare for students’ return, she said.
She expressed concern about how staff will be able to police how many people enter her school at one time, keeping those groups as well as clumps of students getting off or on school buses socially distant.
Lastly, she frets about the additional demands on cafeteria staff, who must cook lunch, prepare meals to be delivered to young students in their classrooms, and make Grab & Go meals for parents to pick up for homebound kids—all in a few hours’ time.
Crash course
A high school teacher shared his worries about whether students and teachers will be able to quickly and successfully use a new learning platform, Canvas, for online instruction, course work and communication.
Culpeper’s two high schools switched to the teaching tool two weeks ago, and teachers haven’t been given enough time to become familiar with Canvas, which is more complex than Google Classroom, the division’s previous platform, he said.
“Most of us have not had an opportunity to verify if this works from the students’ side,” he said. “The problem is, everything has been thrown into this basket. When the kids come in and turn on their laptops, what happens if this doesn’t work?”
Teachers have had only a couple of hours of professional development training to learn Canvas, though they can consult technology staff to ask questions, he said.
“But the tech staff has been learning it, too, just as we are,” the teacher said.
When COVID comes
Another teacher said he worries about how Culpeper schools will cope when students, teachers or staff test positive for COVID-19.
“The biggest thing we’re thinking is, how many (COVID-19) cases?” he said. “That’s not an if, it’s a when. Show me a school system or a college that has reopened and hasn’t had cases. We’re thinking three weeks. It’s sad, it’s horrible, but you can’t tell me it’s not going to hit.”
Across the school division, everyone is on edge, not only about the pandemic, but the steep learning curve that many teachers face to become proficient with new tools, techniques and demands, the educator said.
