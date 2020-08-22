Teachers express enthusiasm, fear about reopening Culpeper schools

Not, perhaps, since the early 20th century’s Spanish influenza epidemic has so much been at stake in how U.S. schools will educate their students while fighting a deadly virus.

In some states, people have grown concerned after infections were reported right after school doors opened.

Soderholm said Friday that children need to have social interactions and need to have regular meals.

Other students will do better and be safer in online classes, he said. School officials must respect every parent’s decision, Soderholm said.

“What we’re faced with is a herculean task,” he said. “Teachers are putting forth an immense effort, and they’re doing an incredible job. We’ll see how it goes, but I believe everyone is doing the best they can.”

Culpeper High, which has 1,200 students, is matching each of them with a schedule and teachers for them to graduate,” Soderholm said. “It’s a complicated task and we work together with each one to build a plan specific to them.”

How each school handles virtual versus in-person classes will differ.