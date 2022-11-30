Team Jordan $15,000 raffle drawing is Thursday

One lucky person will be awarded $15,000 this Thursday in the Team Jordan Annual Raffle Drawing.

There will be nine other cash prizes and other prizes in the drawing broadcasting live starting on Dec. 1 at 5:30 p.m., on the Culpeper Police Department Facebook page. All proceeds benefit furthering the efforts of suicide prevention by Team Jordan and its partner, Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. The raffle is Team Jordan’s primary fundraiser.

“As we have come out of the COVID-19 pandemic our community has even a greater need for suicide prevention efforts,” according to a release. “From our perspective, the amount of help that people now need to avert a crisis, is far bigger than we have experienced in the past. This fundraiser for your community is very important as it will provide resources for those in crisis.”

Team Jordan offered heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all raffle ticket purchasers and sponsors who donated in support of local suicide prevention efforts. Wonderful volunteer sold raffle tickets and assisted in this fundraiser.

Team Jordan is always accepting donations. Send a check to Team Jordan at: P.O. Box 773, Culpeper, Virginia, 22701. Questions? Contact nachristner@msn.com or krisjenks164@aol.com.