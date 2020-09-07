Team Jordan suicide prevention coalition: greater need during pandemic

The Team Jordan suicide prevention coalition is hosting a 50/50 raffle to raised needed funds for support and programs during the pandemic, when the need is greater, according to Team Jordan Chairman Chris Jenkins.
COVID-19 will prevent an in-person fund-raiser this year though the community’s support is needed now more than ever.
The raffle tickets are $100 each and only 300 will be sold meaning a Grand Prize payout of $15,000. The drawing will be held live virtually on Dec. 1.
“We are aware the COVID-19 situation may have impacted your business or perhaps you personally,” Jenkins said. “But the pandemic has created an even greater need for suicide prevention efforts and Team Jordan feels a sense of urgency to keep up with the increasing need of helping those who need it.”
Consider being a hero and buying a ticket or making a donation to this worthy cause. Team Jordan works with Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services and has served the Culpeper area since 2014. Since then, the nonprofit has provided resources to hundreds of people.
“In short, we provide help to those in crisis and to those who have survived this tragic event to ensure they are able to successfully navigate life going forward,” said Jenkins.
Every donation will be used locally.
For information, contact Jenkins at 540/718-3030. To donate, make checks payable to Team Jordan and mail to Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, PO Box 1568, Culpeper, VA 22701.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!