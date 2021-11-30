Team Jordan to pick $15K raffle winner Wednesday night

The local suicide prevention coalition Team Jordan will conduct its 2021 raffle drawing for $15,000 at 5:30 p.m. this Wednesday, Dec. 1.

All 300 raffle tickets were sold as part of the yearly fundraiser and one lucky person will win the top prize. This is the top raffle amount the Culpeper based nonprofit has ever offered.

The winner will be picked in Wednesday's drawing via live broadcast on the Culpeper Police Department Facebook page.

Anyone who missed out on getting a ticket this year will have a chance to get into the drawing by bidding on one extra ticket. Tune in to the event starting at 5:30 p.m. when bidding on the extra ticket will start.

The winning bidder will be announced right before the 6 p.m. drawing and will see their ticket entered into the bin for their chance at the $15,000 Grand Prize, as well as other cash and prizes.

Team Jordan offers its heartfelt thanks and appreciation to raffle ticket purchasers and to those who made monetary donations in support of local suicide prevention efforts.

Want to support the cause with a holiday gift? Send donations to Team Jordan P.O. Box 773 Culpeper, Virginia, 22701.