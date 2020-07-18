LifeSpire of Virginia and the Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation recently announced its 2020 scholarship recipients, including at The Culpeper Senior Living Community.
A total of $20,000, funded by the Lifespire Employee Education Fund, was awarded to 22 individuals working at three facilities, according to a company release.
The fund provides financial assistance for employees to obtain higher education, updated training and specialized skill sets.
The support is provided as tuition reimbursement toward a degree, continuing education or certification not covered by the community budget or as college scholarships for college-age team members, team member’s children and grandchildren
“The LifeSpire mantra, ‘Faith, Wellness, Community,’ represents an unwavering commitment to residents’ well-being, health, contentment, engagement, independence and safety,” said Virginia Baptist Homes Foundation Vice President Jodi Leonard.
“The same values include LifeSpire’s team members and are supported in part by the Education Fund. We are honored to help our staff and families in fulfilling their higher educational dreams. We wish everyone good luck in their future—especially our high school seniors who are leaving LifeSpire and heading off to their first year of college.”
2020 Scholarship Recipients from The Culpeper were: Tykia Cottoms, dining; Shannon Cottrell, nursing; Armani Hoffman, dining; Capone Hoffman, dining; Lauren Jamison, dining; Kaitlyn Shifflett, daughter of Rada Nicody, dining; Anna Camille Stein, dining and Cheyanne Washington, dining.
