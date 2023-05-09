The Culpeper County Library will soon offer ways for customers to get to know their own technology a little better.

Starting May 23, the library will host seminars every second and fourth Tuesdays of the summer. The fourth Tuesday of each month will be designated as “Bring Your Tech Days,” where people can bring in their personal technology, such as laptops, phones and software, to get answers on any pressing questions.

The instructor on those days will not be able to diagnose problems or repair devices, it will be a purely question and answer session.

On second Tuesdays during the summer, the library will hold classroom-style sessions to talk about various topics related to technology, including how to use Windows-based desktop PCs, the internet and Microsoft Office.

According to Adult Services Librarian and Outreach Coordinator Andrew DeNicola, the classes will be taught by library staff. He recommends registering as soon as possible, as each session is limited to six attendees.

New desktop computers are coming to Culpeper County Library in the next few months, with another wave of replacements coming next year, according to DeNicola.

“The library obtains new PCs periodically and on a five-year cycle to ensure we have up to date, fast and efficient devices,” DeNicola said.

The library’s Wi-Fi capability is also scheduled to be upgraded this summer with the addition of three new routers to expand the strength and speed of internet access.

“As many more devices are Wi-Fi enabled and as patrons enter the library and continue to use our Wi-Fi, we like to ensure that their data connection speeds to stream the video we provide, download their books, do their homework and more is the best we can offer,” DeNicola stated.

The Culpeper County Library is located at 271 Southgate Shopping Center in downtown Culpeper.