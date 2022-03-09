Ted Cruz endorses Yesli Vega in Virginia's 7th District

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas has endorsed Republican Yesli Vega in Virginia’s 7th District.

In a statement, the senator said he was proud to endorse Vega, a Prince William County Supervisor and veteran Northern Virginia law enforcement professional.

“Yesli is a fighter who understands the importance of backing the blue, securing our Southern border, and protecting our 2nd Amendment,” Cruz said in a statement.

“Yesli has a deep commitment to her community and I look forward to her serving the people of Virginia in Congress.”

In a campaign release, Vega stated she was honored that Cruz recognizes she is the ‘real conservative’ leader needed to win back the 7th from incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Henrico Democrat running in the newly drawn congressional district that still includes Culpeper, Orange and Spotsylvania.

“Senator Cruz is a champion of the conservative movement and his endorsement reinforces the fact that I’m the only candidate in this race with a record who can defeat Abigail Spanberger,” Vega said. “I’m excited to fight side by side to defend freedom and liberty in America with Senator Cruz when I’m elected to Congress this November.”

Vega, a county supervisor since 2018, in January announced her congressional bid. It’s a crowded field of 7th District Republican candidates seeking the party nomination to run against Spanberger in November.

State Senator Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, and combat veteran Derrick Anderson, a former Green Beret, also of Spotsy, are among other Republicans in the race.

Vega is a military wife, mother, and law enforcement officer born in Houston, Texas to Salvadoran immigrants fleeing civil war, according to the campaign web site biography.

Vega grew up in Virginia where she met her high school sweetheart, Rene, her husband of 15 years. He is a military veteran and the couple has two children.

Vega got into law enforcement after experiencing gang violence against her own loved ones. She has worked for the City of Alexandria Police Department, Manassas Park PD and Prince William County Sheriff’s Office, where she remains an auxiliary officer.

“As your voice and representative to Washington, Yesli looks forward to fulfilling Congress’s responsibility of being a check and balance on the woefully inept Biden administration. She will be a strong advocate for the timeless American ideals of freedom, limited government, and restoration of the rule of law,” her online biography stated.

The first in her immediate family to graduate from college, the candidate has a Bachelors of Science in Criminal Justice from American Military University, for which she serves as an Ambassador, and is a graduate of the Northern Virginia Criminal Justice Academy.

