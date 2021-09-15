 Skip to main content
Teen dies after moped crash in Spotsylvania
Teen dies after moped crash in Spotsylvania

A 16-year-old Spotsylvania boy died Wednesday as the result of an incident earlier this week in the county in which he was struck by two vehicles after riding through a stop sign on his moped, authorities said.

Sheriff's Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident occurred at 4:49 p.m. Monday on Rappahannock Drive near Gordon Road.

After running the stop sign, Skebo said, the boy collided with a Honda sedan. The impact caused the victim to be ejected from his moped into an SUV that was traveling in the opposite direction on Rappahannock Drive. He was not wearing a helmet, Skebo said.

Police would not release the boy's family, but family members on social media identified him as Tony Haggins–Richardson.

No charges had been filed as of Wednesday. Skebo said the case remains under investigation.

In a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral expenses, the boy's grandmother wrote that the victim was brain dead well before his official death, but was kept alive so that his organs could be harvested.

The GoFundMe link is https://gofund.me/59f028e5.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

