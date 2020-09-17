Teen killed in Fredericksburg drive-by shooting, another teen injured

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One teenager was killed and another was injured in an apparent drive-by shooting in Fredericksburg late Wednesday, police said.

City police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said the incident occurred at 10:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Carriage Lane. The deceased victim was identified as 18-year-old Connall Mullins of King George County.

According to Morris, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area. Responding officers found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Mullins was pronounced dead. The other victim, who police said is in his late teens, remained in the hospital Thursday with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter was described only as a man wearing a mask and driving a dark-colored sedan. Morris said police do not believe the shooter ever left his vehicle during the incident.

The reason behind the shootings remained unknown as of Thursday, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the city police department at 540/373-3122. People can make an anonymous tip by sending a text to "847-411" and texting "FPDtip" followed by the tip.