Teen to be tried as an adult in Fredericksburg slaying

The teenager accused of killing a man in Fredericksburg on Nov. 6 by shooting him nine times at point-blank range will be tried as an adult.

Andre Tyron Wilson, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony. The charges were sent to a Circuit Court grand jury following a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Fredericksburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.

Wilson is accused of killing 35-year-old Mark Anthony Johnson early Nov. 6 outside a home on Hickok Circle in the Bragg Hill area.

Wilson was 17 at the time of the slaying, which is why his case remained in the juvenile system until Wednesday. He has been in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, an adult facility, since Feb. 25.

Isaiah C. Landry, 18, is also charged with first-degree murder in Johnson’s death. He had a preliminary hearing Tuesday in Fredericksburg General District Court.

Landry is charged even though video evidence recovered following the shooting showed that the man police identified as Landry fired no shots and displayed no gun. He was with the shooter, however, according to the evidence.

The evidence presented at Landry’s hearing showed Johnson had attended a gathering in Bragg Hill before being shot. Nothing has come out in court regarding the motive for the shooting or any connection between Johnson and the suspects.