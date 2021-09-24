Teenage driver pulled from wrecked vehicle before it caught fire in Stafford

A teenage boy was pulled from a wrecked vehicle in Stafford County on Thursday night, just as the vehicle was catching on fire, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy B.M. Taylor responded to a single-vehicle crash at 8:16 p.m. at the intersection of Joshua Road and St. Georges Drive. Kimmitz said the juvenile driver went onto the right shoulder, overcorrected and overturned on the opposite shoulder.

A friend who was following the victim in another vehicle rushed to the crash to assist. The friend broke the window out of the overturned vehicle and helped the driver get out just as the fire started.

The victim was transported to a hospital to be evaluated for what appeared to be minor injuries. Kimmitz said the quick actions of the friend likely prevented more serious injuries.