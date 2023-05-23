Three teens are facing multiple charges in the reported vandalism last weekend of an African-American church in a nationally recognized historic district.

Around 6:32 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, a deacon of First Ashville Baptist, just west of Marshall in Fauquier County, reported the door of the church was open and that the interior and schoolhouse had been vandalized.

A neighbor provided deputies with a time frame of the incident and a description of the subjects and their vehicle, according to a release from Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 5:44 p.m. on Sunday, patrol deputies were dispatched back to the First Ashville Baptist when the deacon contacted law enforcement to report the subjects were back on church property.

While on the phone with police, he reported the vehicle was leaving the scene. He provided a description of the vehicle, license plate information and an updated location of the vehicle, according to the release.

Patrol deputies located the vehicle in Marshall and were able to stop it without further incident. The occupants of the vehicle were detained and identified as 19-year-old Averie Pozzo Di Borgo, of Marshall, and two juveniles—a 17-year-old female and a 14-year-old male.

Police said the teens participated in vandalism incidents at the church and schoolhouse on Saturday and Sunday as well as a reported burglary the first day, according to the release. According to the release, it was determined Di Borgo had not participated in Saturday’s burglary/vandalism, but did on Sunday. The juveniles took part in both incidents, police said.

The vandalism included graffiti, none of which was related to race or ethnicity, according to the release. Stolen property was recovered by detectives.

Di Borgo was arrested and charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and destruction of property. She was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond. Multiple charges are pending for the two minors, according to the release.

The circa 1899 church is part of the Ashville Historic District, located in the village of Ashville in a rural area of northwestern Fauquier County, according to the 2003 nomination to the National Register of Historic Places. The Reconstruction-era African American village occupies approximately 23 acres, considered architecturally significant as a rare and relatively intact collection of buildings dating from 1870 to 1911.

The majority of land within the Ashville Historic District is located on portions of tracts willed to former enslaved people, Frank Settle and Jacob Douglas, by sisters Harriett and Catherine Ash, according to the nomination, citing an 1870 Fauquier County Land Tax Book.

Douglas deeded a portion of his land north of his house to the Colored Church of Ashville (organized in 1874) and another parcel across Ashville Road to the school trustees. The current vernacular Gothic Revival-style frame church known as First Ashville Baptist Church was constructed in 1899, replacing the original one, according to the National Register nomination.

Beginning in 1876, classes were taught to children in the old church until the construction of a separate school building across the road.